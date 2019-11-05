Jharsuguda OFDC supervisor caught taking bribe

Jharsuguda: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday arrested Jharsuguda OFDC Supervisor from Badmal area for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16000.

The accused, identified as Sumanta Paikray, has been posted as the Supervisor of Orissa Forest Development Corporation in Badmal of this district.

According to sources, Paikray had demanded Rs 25000 to permit one Daitari Pradhan to take wood from the government godown in Jharsuguda. Later, the deal was settled at Rs 16,000 after Pradhan expressed his inability to arrange the money.

With no options left, Pradhan, lodged a complaint against Paikray with the anti-corruption wing.

Acting on the allegation, the sleuths laid a trap and apprehended the accused officer while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The tainted money has been recovered from his possession and both of his hands gave positive chemical reaction during the wash, the Vigilance DSP, Dilip Kar said.

The Sambalpur Vigilance Department has registered a case (54/19) in this regard. Further investigations are underway.