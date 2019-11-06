Jharsuguda murder: Four accused nabbed in police encounter

Jharsuguda: Police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Sumit Ghosh alias Mantu who was shot at in Laxmi Cafe at the Brajarajnagar market in Jharsuguda district on Tuesday evening.

The accused persons, Ananta Dha, Shailendra Patra, Niki Singh and Rafique Ansari with bullet injuries are reportedly undergoing treatment at Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital amid tight security.

According to reports, Mantu was shot by the four accused at Laxmi Cafe in Brajarajnagar last evening. On being informed about the matter, Jharsuguda SP Ashwini Kumar reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

During the investigation, police on a tip-off about the presence of the accused persons in the area sealed the area. In a bid to escape, the accused persons opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, the desperadoes sustained bullet injuries and were apprehended.

Besides, a police official also sustained critical bullet injuries in the encounter.

Sumit was the brother of notorious criminal Sonu Ghosh, the prime accused in Amit Dhal murder case in Brajarajnagar, police said.