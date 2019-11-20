Jeweller attacked by miscreants in Rourkela, critical

State at LargeCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Jeweller attacked
Representational Image
6

Sundargarh: A jewellery shop owner suffered critical injuries after being attacked by miscreants near Mahatab road in Rourkela of Sundargarh district last night.

The victim has been identified as Vinayak Prasad.

Related Posts

Ganja plantation worth crores destroyed in Kandhamal

Illegal marriage in Jajpur: Police arrest in-laws of…

Gajapati SP turns aerobics instructor for cops in fitness…

According to sources, Vinayak was returning home after closing his jewellery shop at Sector 5 market last night when some unidentified miscreants intercepted his car near Mahatab road. The desperadoes then attacked Vinayak with sharp weapons and fled the spot.

On intimation, police reached the spot and rescued the victim to Ispat General Hospital. The victim sustained multiple stab injuries in the murderous attack and is undergoing treatment.

The actual reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Reportedly, Plant Site police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ganja plantation worth crores destroyed in Kandhamal

Illegal marriage in Jajpur: Police arrest in-laws of…

Gajapati SP turns aerobics instructor for cops in fitness…

1 of 2,718