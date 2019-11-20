Jeweller attacked by miscreants in Rourkela, critical

Sundargarh: A jewellery shop owner suffered critical injuries after being attacked by miscreants near Mahatab road in Rourkela of Sundargarh district last night.

The victim has been identified as Vinayak Prasad.

According to sources, Vinayak was returning home after closing his jewellery shop at Sector 5 market last night when some unidentified miscreants intercepted his car near Mahatab road. The desperadoes then attacked Vinayak with sharp weapons and fled the spot.

On intimation, police reached the spot and rescued the victim to Ispat General Hospital. The victim sustained multiple stab injuries in the murderous attack and is undergoing treatment.

The actual reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Reportedly, Plant Site police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.