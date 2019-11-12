Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium In Cuttack Inspected For Asian Wrestling Championship 2020

Cuttack: The veil on one of the upcoming international sports event in the state was finally lifted yesterday, when a delegation of International/National Officials of the Wrestling fraternity visited the state and held a brief meeting with the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports & Youth Services and proceeded to Cuttack for inspection of Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, the proposed venue for Asian Wrestling Championship, 2020.

The team was led by Mr. Ramil Ahkmadov, Director –Competitions, United Wrestling World, Mr. Ashish Chadha, CEO – Sporty Solutionz, Mr. Mahesh Ranka, COO – Surge Sports, who interacted with the Sports & Youth Services Department and gave a brief on the event. It was informed that the Secretary-General of the Wrestling Federation of India could not attend the meeting on account of personal pre-occupation.

According to the UWW, the International Wrestling Body around 30 countries each with approximately 30 wrestlers and 15 team officials would be participating in the event. A contingent of 1500 would be the official participants of the game other than visitors from around the world. A presentation was shown to the visiting team by the Sports Deptt. regarding the capabilities of the state to handle international sports events and allied sports tourism. The meeting in the chamber of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports & Youth Services attended by Jt. Secretary ( Sports), Dy. Secretary ( Sports Infrastructure), Sports –PMU ended with a positive note

The team reached Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack and was welcomed by the District Sports Officer, Cuttack Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Samantray, JNIS Stadium-in-charge Mr. Ajay Kumar Behera, General Secretary of Odisha Wrestling Association, Kishore Behera and host of other office bearers of the Odisha Wrestling Association Mr. Sailendra Sahoo, Mr. Nirmal Mohapatra.

The visit was satisfactory, while the Director – Competition, UWW has raised some queries on the setting up of peripheral workspaces during the championship, their local partner Surge Sports has assured them that the same shall be adequately designed and managed

through putting up state of art facilities just outside the main tournament hall in a large amount of space surrounding it. It added that Odisha has already hosted a series of international events with full glory and splendor and would not leave any stones unturned to carry out this event.

Ashish Chadha, CEO – Sporty Solutionz representing Wrestling Federation of India quipped that the place looks good the other requirements, if any as per the feedback of UWW will be placed before the Sports Department, Government of Odisha, so that collectively the Asian Wrestling Championship can be brought to Odisha. He further asserted that as the local bodies and local State authorities have been organizing various global sporting events and with basic infrastructure, in place, the requirements are sure to be fulfilled by the concerned authorities.

General Secretary of Odisha Wrestling Association, Kishore Behera, said that hosting of the wrestling championship in the millennium city will help in popularizing the sport and it would create the required momentum for the young wrestlers of Odisha.

The visiting team also inspected various hotels in the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to assess the various hospitality services for the accommodation of the players, officials, and staff and visiting dignitaries.

WFI – Local partner Surge Sports COO, Mr. Mahesh Ranka added that the visit has been satisfactory and the team has gone back with positive feedback and it would definitely capitalize into the selection of Cuttack as the venue for Asian Wrestling Championship, 2020.