Jagatsinghpur murder case: Two contract killers held

Jagatsinghpur: Police on Sunday solved the mystery behind the death of the youth whose body was found from a pond at Jajanga village under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

This apart, police have also arrested two persons who had taken the contract to kill Rashmiranjan Swain and forwarded them to court.

According to Jagatsinghpur SP, Rashmiranjan had been troubling a woman of the same locality. Moreover, the youth also tried to barge into the house of the woman. After the matter, the woman’s husband who is working in Mumbai warned the youth to stay away from his wife.

Like always Rashmi once again started his ways to make the life of the woman difficult.

Irked over this, the woman’s husband planned to eliminate Rashmi. Follwoing which, the man offered Rs 3 lakh to Jagannath Das of Mulu village under Balikuda police limits.

As per the plan, on October 22, Jagannath along with his associate identified as Rakesh Muduli called Rashmi near the village pond. Later, the duo offered liquor and killed him. Later, the accused persons dumped his body in the pond.

Police have arrested the duo and seized a weapon used in the crime, a motorcycle, one mobile phone and Rs 27,000 in cash.

On the other hand, a police team has been to Mumbai to nab the prime accused in the case.