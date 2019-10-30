INX Media case: Chidambaram sent to judicial custody till Nov 13

New Delhi: Delhi court today sent Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram to judicial custody till Nov 13 in the INX Media case.

The court rejected Enforcement Directorates’s plea for one day custodial interrogation of Chidambaram.

Court also directed Tihar authorities to provide Chidambaram medicines, western toilet, security and separate cell.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on 21st of August in the corruption case which was registered on 15th of May, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of 305 crore rupees in 2007, during his tenure as Finance Minister.