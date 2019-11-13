Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess Cyclone Bulbul damage in Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: An Inter-Ministerial Central Team will visit Odisha tomorrow for Cyclone Bulbul damage assessment and will visit affected areas of Bhadrak & Kendrapara districts.
The seven-member Central Team is led by Ms. Saheli Ghosh Roy, Joint Secretary (CIC), Ministry of Home Affairs.
The members of the Central team are:
- Vandana Singhal, Chief Engineer, Ministry of Power
- Deena Nath, Consultant, Dept. of Expenditure
- S. S. Modi, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development
- Amrish Pal Singh, Superintending Engineer, CWC, Odisha
- Virendra Singh, Director, DRD, Dept. of Agriculture, Patna
- Sunil Kumar, Ministry of Road Transport, Regional Office, Bhubaneswar