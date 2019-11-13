Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess Cyclone Bulbul damage in Odisha tomorrow

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Inter-Ministerial Central Team
0

Bhubaneswar: An Inter-Ministerial Central Team will visit Odisha tomorrow for Cyclone Bulbul damage assessment and will visit affected areas of Bhadrak & Kendrapara districts.

The seven-member Central Team is led by Ms. Saheli Ghosh Roy, Joint Secretary (CIC), Ministry of Home Affairs.

Related Posts

Regional Workshop On Capacity Building Held In Bhubaneswar

Odisha Sprinter Dutee Chand features on prestigious TIME 100…

Naveen Inaugurates CCI’s 22nd Enterprise Odisha

The members of the Central team are:

  • Vandana Singhal, Chief Engineer, Ministry of Power
  • Deena Nath, Consultant, Dept. of Expenditure
  • S. S. Modi, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development
  • Amrish Pal Singh, Superintending Engineer, CWC, Odisha
  • Virendra Singh, Director, DRD, Dept. of Agriculture, Patna
  • Sunil Kumar, Ministry of Road Transport, Regional Office, Bhubaneswar

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Regional Workshop On Capacity Building Held In Bhubaneswar

Odisha Sprinter Dutee Chand features on prestigious TIME 100…

Naveen Inaugurates CCI’s 22nd Enterprise Odisha

1 of 5,830