Inter-Ministerial Central team assess Cyclone Bulbul damage in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Inter-Ministerial Central team, which is on a visit to Odisha to assess the loss caused by Cyclone Bulbul, today held discussion with Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy and other senior officials at the Lok Seva Baan here.

Speaking on the occasion, the central team leader, Ms. Saheli Ghosh Roy, Joint Secretary (CIC), Ministry of Home Affairs, said: “the restoration work in the affected districts is remarkable”.

According to reports, all 212 blocked roads have been cleared within 24 hours. So far, 15 lakh electricity connections have been restored and the drinking water supply also been restored.

Roy said that due to predictions a total of 19635 fishing boats including some farmers were evacuated from the sea due to cyclone Bulbul. Besides, 381 fishermen and 43 boats were provided shelter and necessary help in Odisha. This was a result of preparedness and mock drills held by the state government.

as per preliminary reports, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts have suffered extensive crop damage and electricity supply also suffered major damage in the very severe cyclonic storm.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena informed that as the cyclone moved near to the Odisha Coast, it left a trail of destruction due to heavy winds and incessant rains under its impact. A total of 50 blocks, 12 towns, and 37.54 lakh people have been affected due to the cyclone, he added.

Besides, crops in 2.3 lakh ha agricultural land have been damaged. At present, the agriculture and revenue department officials are conducting a joint survey and the report will be completed within a week. “The damage assessment reports will be produced to the Centre very soon,” Jena informed.

Development Commissioner, Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of the concerned departments, were present in the discussions with the Inter-Ministerial Central Team. The seven-member Central Team is led by Ms. Saheli Ghosh Roy, Joint Secretary (CIC), Ministry of Home Affairs, Vandana Singhal, Deena Nath, S. S. Modi, Amrish Pal Singh, Virendra Singh, and Sunil Kumar.