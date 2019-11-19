Inspector Ranjit Kumar Sahoo Suspended For Unauthorised Absence

Cuttack: Odisha DGP B.K Sharma on Tuesday suspended Inspector Ranjit Kumar Sahoo for his unauthorised absence from duty and non-response to telephone calls from senior officials.

Ranjit Kumar Sahoo, Ex-IIC of Baliapala PS in Balasore, was earlier posted in Khurda Town police station.

“Inspector Ranjit Kumar Sahoo has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for his unauthorised absence from duty, non-response to telephone calls from senior officials and indisciplined conduct,” a notification issued by the Odisha Police State Heaquarters stated.

During the period of suspension, he will remain under the disciplinary control of IG Police, ER, Balasore, He will draw the SA and DA as admissible under Rule 90 of Odisha Service Code, the notifications further mentioned.

It may be mentioned here that Sahoo was under the scanner of the Special Task Force (STF) of State Crime Branch for his alleged links drugs trade and illegal mining.

When asked, a senior police official said, “Sahoo had availed leave for a few days but did not join after that. His mobile also remained switched off.”