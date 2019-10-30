Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Partnership key to alternative education: Sonam Wangchuk

Bhubaneswar: “Innovation, entrepreneurship and partnership are key to transformation in education and living of the people”, said Magsaysay award winner Sonam Wangchuk.

He said this while delivering 21st Lecture of Odisha Knowledge Hub ( OKH) in the State Lok Seva Bhawan today. Wangchuk added, “the community should find solution to its problems without waiting for the solution to come from New Delhi or New York. Innovations in education become possible when we adopt the technique of travelling from ‘known to the unknown’. Such innovations through partnership with community and civil society organizations can lead to the next level of alternative education”.

Wangchuk has applied this model successfully in Ladakh and is confident that the models also would work in other parts of India. He emphasised that education should be transformed from the present practice of 3R to 3H. By 3R he meant “reading, writing and arithmetic” and by 3H he meant “Bright Head, Kind Heart and Skilled Hand”.

“I have heard about many good happenings in Odisha today. Government is emphasizing upon innovation and transformation. The State has created an excellent institution of Listening Window at the higher levels of the Government which is rarely found in other places,” Wangchuk further mentioned.

Introducing Wangchuk to the audience of OKH, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said, “William Wangchuk from Ladak in Indian Himalayas, is an inspiring stalwart in the field of alternative road to learning. He has successfully demonstrated the unique innovation of ‘alternative education’ after conducting experiments with the students who fail in conventional educational system”. Subroto Bagchi, Chairman Odisha Skill Development Authority, appreciating the contributions of Wangchuk to the humanity, felicitated him by presenting the OKH memento.

Dr. Bijaya Sahoo, Advisor, Adarsha Vidyalaya, Govt of Odisha, Dr R.Balakrishan, Advisor Innovative Projects, Government of Odisha, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Commissioners of different departments, academicians and senior officers from different departments participated in the ‘open session’ following the lecture.

In view of growing popularity of the Lecture, it was extended to two other conference halls of State Lok Seva Bhawan and various district headquarters through video conferencing. The Collectors along with senior officers, students, teachers, researchers from various parts of Odisha participated in the lecture through this video conferencing.