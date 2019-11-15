Indore Test: Mayank Agarwal hits ton, puts India in lead

Indore: Mayank Agarwal on Friday earned his 3rd Test hundred while India vice-captain scored a fifty as the two batsmen made a century stand to put India in lead against Bangladesh at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane forged a crucial partnership after two early blows.

Resuming the day at 86/1, Cheteshwar Pujara (54) reached his half-century but failed to get going.

Though Bangladesh have managed to keep the run flow in check, they have not been able to break the gritty stand to see themselves in a tough situation on Day 2.

Abu Jayed has been the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, picking all the three Indian wickets.