India’s 1st job & entrepreneurship support portal Amazing-U.com launched

Bhubaneswar: Amazing-U.com, India’s first job and entrepreneurship support portal for the socially ignored and less advantaged, today launched their official website in Bhubaneswar, Odisha to rehabilitate people with physical or psychological disabilities in a profession. The unique social HR Platform has been created to support and rehabilitate those neglected by society because of physical, medical or psychological anomalies.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Suman Anjoy, Founder Director of Amazing-U.com, said, “Amazing-U wants to create equal employment opportunities for all sections of society. It is India’s first dedicated social, HR and entrepreneur support portal, which aims to take social responsibility to new heights on the path of human service as shown by Mother Teresa. We believe every human being is unique and deserves a chance to grow and prosper and our portal provides the difference of self-fulfilling experience. We have a vision to provide opportunities to people who were either ignored by the society or were abandoned by their family because of medical, physical or psychological disabilities and turn them into successful entrepreneurs.”

“Amazing-u.com wants to be the address of hope for all marginalised, including underprivileged job-seekers, survivors of ailments and assaults like cancer, vision impairment, HIV, rape, acid attacks or any physical disability, drug abuse or trafficking, even housewives who aspired to become entrepreneurs,” he added. “We will help them become a part of the mainstream and contribute towards nation-building.”

Amazing-u.com believes that with support and guidance, ignored and marginalised sections will be able to transform themselves into entrepreneurs by creating their own identity in society.

“Our vision is to create a society where no one is handicapped by their disability in creating a successful future for themselves,” said Mr. Anjoy.

Together with the support of the Government and NGOs, the portal will create skill development centers in multiple cities to spread awareness about the platform and train individuals to produce more qualified and skilled resources for industries all over India. It has pledged to use 30% of donations to provide underprivileged kids with proper education and basic amenities and in fighting against child labour.

