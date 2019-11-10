Indian Journos Question Qureshi Over Modi Remark

Lahore: Indian journalists, who had gone to Pakistan to cover the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday, took a jibe on Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi when he made a critical remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the “narrow-mindedness” of Modi has hurt the sentiments of Kartarpur.

As per reports, during an official dinner organised for the Indian journalists at the Punjab Governor’s House here on Friday, Qureshi, who made a sudden appearance made the comment.

Questioning his remark, senior journalist Barkha Dutt said that by insulting Prime Minister Modi, he is insulting the Indian representatives present there. At this, Qureshi scrambled to make amends, saying: “No, no, I welcome you all.”

Dutt tweeted about the incident. “After bringing up Kashmir @SMQureshiPTI lashes out personally at PM @narendramodi, when I push to ask why the Kashmir shadow over #Kartarpur. I press ahead to say Kartarpur would not be possible without the cooperation of PM Modi, so why the personal slur.”