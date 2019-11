Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The terrorist was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Amry and Jammu and Kashmir police.

The operation in south Kashmir comes a day after terrorists set ablaze a school in Shopian where Class 12th exams were scheduled to be conducted. Terrorists hurled petrol bombs at the building.