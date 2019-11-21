India squads for upcoming T20I, ODI series against West Indies announced

Kolkata: India squads for the upcoming limited-overs matches against West Indies have been announced on Thursday. In this squad, captain Virat Kohli has returned to the T20I format after missing the series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has not found a place in both the T20I and ODI squads even as speculations about his international future were rife.

India will play 3 T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies between December 6 and December 22. The 6 limited-over matches will also be India’s final assignment of the World Cup year.

The senior selection committee, headed by MSK Prasad, met in Kolkata a day ahead of the historic pink-ball Test to announce the squads for the West Indies series. This is also likely to be MSK Prasad-led selection committee’s final assignment as their contract expires later this month.

Rohit Sharma, who led the team in the T20Is against Bangladesh has made himself available for both the ODIs and the T20Is.

Kuldeep Yadav will also join with his wrist-spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal as the left-arm wrist-spinner returns to the T20I set-up for the 1st time since February 2019. All-rounder Krunal Pandya has been dropped to accommodate Kuldeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed, who had a series of ordinary outings vs Bangladesh, has been dropped. A fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes his place in the T20I squad. In-form Mohammed Shami also makes a comeback to the T20I squad for the 1st time since the tour of West Indies.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was nursing a hamstring and side strain, is back in the ODI squad as well.

India’s ODI squad for West Indies series

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India’s T20I squad for West Indies series

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami