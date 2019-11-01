India slams Pakistan as it rakes up Kashmir at UN

India slams Pakistan
New York: India accused Pakistan of having ‘territorial greed’ as it has again raked up Kashmir issue at United Nations (UN), according to reports.

India said Pakistan has been involved in “frantic attempts” despite Jammu and Kashmir never being on the UN agenda of ‘Right of Peoples to Self-determination’.

Hizbul terrorist held in J&K, Pak-made pistol recovered

Lawyers-Police row: Cops hold protest demanding action…

Concentrated depression over BoB to turn into cyclone in…

Pakistan’s outgoing UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi, speaking during a meeting of a General Assembly, said Kashmiris have been looking to get their inalienable right to self-determination as envisaged by 11 UN Security Council resolutions.

Hitting back, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Paulomi Tripathi said: “The agenda of the right of peoples to self-determination, however, has been sought to be misused once again by one delegation, by conflating it with another situation that does not pertain to the decolonisation or foreign domination context”.

Tripathi said the “truth is that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir has never been on the United Nations’ Right of peoples to self-determination’ agenda”.

