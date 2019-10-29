India set to host 1st ever day-night Test at Eden Gardens

Mumbai: In a historic move, the first-ever day-night Test match will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22 as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) proposal.

Newly-appointed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, made his intentions clear when he said Virat Kohli was agreeable to India playing day-night Tests. Sourav Ganguly also said BCCI would look at making Eden Gardens day-night Test an annual affair.

The announcement of the first-ever day-night Test in India comes after BCCI’s continued resistance to the newest experiment in world cricket. The cricket body had argued that India had not played enough first-class cricket under the lights and it would risk losing World Test Championship points.

Ganguly confirmed that he had spoken to BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chaudhary about BCCI’s proposal to play the 2nd and final Test of the 2-match series in Kolkata with the pink-ball.

Notably, India and Bangladesh along with Afghanistan and Ireland are the only teams to have not played a day-night Test yet. Since the 1st-ever day-night Test between Australia and New Zealand in 2015, 11 more have been played.

According to the current ICC Playing Conditions, day-night matches can be held by the host country only with “with the agreement of the Visiting Board. India were expected to play a day-night Test in Adelaide last year but the BCCI were not open to the idea of playing pink-ball Test.