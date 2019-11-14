India May Again Attempt Soft Landing On Moon

Bengaluru: India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November.

According to sources, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had constituted a high-level committee, headed by S Somanath, Director of Thiruvanathapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the lead centre responsible for all launch vehicle programmes of ISRO, to prepare a report on the proposed Chandrayaan-3.

“The panel’s report is awaited. The committee has been given a guideline to prepare the mission before the end of next year,” a senior ISRO official said.