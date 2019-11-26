India fighting proxy war waged by Pakistan: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: The Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday referred to terrorism and said India today is engaged in fighting proxy wars.

Gen Rawat said India is a ‘no war, no peace’ situation. He said this situation was created due to the proxy war being waged against India by Pakistan using terrorists.

Speaking at the DEFCOM event here, Gen Rawat said: “We have entered a no war, no peace scenario”.  Admitting that Indian forces today are working with systems that can be compromised, he stressed that there is a need to develop communication system that will provide secrecy.

Gen Rawat said the network of 3 services will be integrated added that the issue of interoperability will be addressed soon.

