India condemns PM Modi’s fake letter circulating in B’desh media

New Delhi: India has condemned the fake letter circulating in Bangladesh media claiming PM Modi congratulating Supreme Court judges on Ayodhya verdict.

Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, in a tweet said: “We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh”.

Kumar attached a statement by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, terming the letter as “completely fake and malicious”.