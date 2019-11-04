Immense Benefits Of Drinking Warm Water In Morning

Bhubaneswar: Regularly drinking very warm water, especially in the morning, can heal our bodies, providing digestive power and reducing metabolic waste that could have built up in our immune system.

Here are 5 ways that drinking hot water may benefit you-

Relieves nasal congestion: The warmth of hot water creates steam. Taking a deep inhale of this gentle vapour while holding a cup of hot water can help loosen clogged sinuses and even relieve a sinus headache.

Aids digestion: Drinking hot water both soothes and activates your digestive tract. Water is, after all, the lubricant that keeps your digestion going. As the water moves through your stomach and intestines, digestive organs are better hydrated and able to eliminate waste.

Helps relieve constipation: Drinking hot water helps your intestines to contract. When that happens, old waste trapped in your intestines is able to pass out of your body.

Alleviates pain: Warm water, considered to be nature’s most powerful home remedy, can help alleviate pain from menstruation to headaches.

Weight loss: Warm water increases body temperature, which therefore increases the metabolic rate and accelerates weight loss.