Illegal marriage in Jajpur: Police arrest in-laws of complainant

Jajpur: Korei Police have arrested two persons of Panikoili area in Jajpur district today after a woman lodged a complaint alleging that her husband has married another woman without divorcing her officially.

The victim has been identified as Sabina Biwi, wife of Imran Khan, a resident of Panikoili area in the district.

According to the complainant, Imran married another woman without parting ways with his wife legally. Sabina further alleged that her in-laws had been torturing her physically and even plotted to kill her for dowry. She has threatened to self-immolate in front of SP office if justice is denied to her.

Sabina is the second wife of Imran and they have a daughter also. She questioned that how will they (she and her child) survive as Imran has not given divorce to her.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Sabina’s father-in-law Lal Khan and brother-in-law Muzafir Khan in this connection.

A case has been registered against the accused persons based on the victim’s complaint. Further investigation into the matter is underway.