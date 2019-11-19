Illegal marriage in Jajpur: Police arrest in-laws of complainant

State at LargeState
By pragativadinewsservice
Illegal marriage
13

Jajpur: Korei Police have arrested two persons of Panikoili area in Jajpur district today after a woman lodged a complaint alleging that her husband has married another woman without divorcing her officially.

The victim has been identified as Sabina Biwi, wife of Imran Khan, a resident of Panikoili area in the district.

According to the complainant, Imran married another woman without parting ways with his wife legally. Sabina further alleged that her in-laws had been torturing her physically and even plotted to kill her for dowry. She has threatened to self-immolate in front of SP office if justice is denied to her.

Related Posts

Ganja plantation worth crores destroyed in Kandhamal

Labour dept launches ‘Odia Phalaka’ web portal…

Gajapati SP turns aerobics instructor for cops in fitness…

Sabina is the second wife of Imran and they have a daughter also. She questioned that how will they (she and her child) survive as Imran has not given divorce to her.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Sabina’s father-in-law Lal Khan and brother-in-law Muzafir Khan in this connection.

A case has been registered against the accused persons based on the victim’s complaint. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ganja plantation worth crores destroyed in Kandhamal

Labour dept launches ‘Odia Phalaka’ web portal…

Gajapati SP turns aerobics instructor for cops in fitness…

1 of 3,022