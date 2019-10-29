IIT Mumbai to identify landslide-prone areas in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Government has decided to identify landslide-prone areas to establish the critically vulnerable areas in the State.

This was informed by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Tuesday.

Special Relief Commissioner said landslides are emerging as a major natural disaster in the state. To deal with the natural disaster, officials from IIT Mumbai has been assigned to identify places in Odisha most vulnerable to landslides.

Moreover, awareness will be created among the people and if required, people residing there will be shifted to safer places, Pradeep Jena added.

