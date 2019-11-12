IIC Caught On Camera Demanding Bribe In Mayurbhanj, Suspended

Mayurbhanj: In a recent incident of corruption reported from Badasahi area in Mayurbhanj district the video of an Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of police demanding bribe went viral on social media.

As per reports, IIC of Badashi area, Bishwaj Kumar Rout was seen demanding bribe from a person whose vehicle was seized by the police over some issues seven days ago.

Taking cognisance to the matter Mayurbhanj SP P Parmar immediately suspended the accused IIC on Tuesday.

“I came to know about the matter from the viral video. Whether he has received the bribe amount or not is still not clear. But it is confirmed that Rout was demanding gratification,” said Parmar.

“Earlier there were complaints against Rout that he was not doing his duty properly. As there was no proof any action was not taken against him. But yesterday the video confirmed us about him and he has been suspended”, Parmar added.