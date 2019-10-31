IBM, Odisha Govt ink MoU with to introduce STEM for Girls

Bhubaneshwar: IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of School and Mass Education, Government of Orissa to introduce ‘IBM STEM for Girls’ program across 100+ high secondary schools across districts that will advance the skills and careers of 20,000 students and 10,000 boys in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields.

The collaboration is part of a three-year programme between IBM and Indian state governments to increase the participation of girls and women in STEM careers.

The demand for a highly qualified workforce in India is quickly increasing with the acceleration of emerging technologies like Cloud and AI. The ‘IBM STEM for Girls’ program features a comprehensive approach that builds technical capabilities as well as life and self-actualization skills.

‘STEM for Girls’ is an IBM Corporate Social Responsibility initiative primarily aimed at improving education-to-work and career pathways for girls who are studying in Government schools. The program includes imparting training in digital literacy, coding and technology skills; 21st-century skills and career development, with an aim to enable girls’ empowerment and increase their interest in STEM education and careers.

“It is important for the entire ecosystem to come together to address the rising skill gap in the country and invest in the future of our workforce. Our collaboration with IBM will equip students with right skills for jobs of the future and represent a diverse workforce. “ said Smt Chitra Arumugam, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department, Bhubaneswar.

“If we want India’s talent base to compete in the global economy it becomes imperative to upskill them. Our collaboration with Odisha government will help students to better align with market shifts and industry needs. IBM has been at the forefront and investing in the empowerment of the students to make them future ready and increase the talent pool,” said Rumi Mallick Mitra, Leader, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

In March this year, IBM announced a significant engagement in India to advance the skills and careers of more than 200,000 (2 lakh) female students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields. The collaborations began with signing of agreements with three state governments—Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh—and are planned to widen to several other states. The program will enrol hundreds of more schools in the coming months.

IBM new collar skilling initiatives in India also include: