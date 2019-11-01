I can see future Olympians among tribal students of KISS: Kiren Rijiju

Bhubaneswar: “I can see the future Olympians among tribal boys and girls of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). Students of KISS can bring laurels for our country”, said Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State (Ind.) for Youth Affairs & Sports and Minister of State for Minority Affairs during his visit to KIIT and KISS today. He spent ample time with 27,500 tribal students of KISS.

Addressing the students, he hoped that India would be able to better its performance in the coming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tribal boys and girls have potential in sports and with proper training, they can be international standards.

He said, “I have visited Odisha many times, but I saw the real Odisha only today. The happiness of innocent boys and girls, especially the happiness of young people, is the real strength of India. Odisha is known for world-class sports stars like Dutee Chand. Tribal boys and girls of India will play a major role in the coming Olympics. India deserves more medals in the Olympics. The indigenous people of India are very valuable to the growth of India. As a tribal, I have dreamt of seeing the tribal being involved in the growth of India. And I would like to salute Prof. Achyuta Samanta for creating this beautiful and magnanimous institution, KISS exclusively for the young tribal boys and girls.

Tribal boys and girls have a natural talent in sports and we have to realize their full potential, he stated. “KISS is a world-class institute. When KISS is doing so much, it is the responsibility of the governments to come forward and give a helping hand. It is amazing that Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS struggled for the last 25 years to make it a world-class institute. He has sacrificed his entire life for the development of the poorest of the poor tribal people”. He thanked Dr. Samanta for his commendable work for the tribals.

“Love and affection I see among the boys and girls of this institute have won my heart”, he added.

Among others, Vishal Dev, Special Secretary, Sports, and Youth Affairs, Govt. of Odisha; Dutee Chand, Olympian; R. N. Dash, Secretary, KIIT & KISS; and Dr. P. K. Routray, CEO, KISS were present.