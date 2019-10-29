House gutted in Puri, four cattle hurt

By pragativadinewsservice
Puri: Nearly four cattle received burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in Nandala village under Krushnaprasad block of Puri district on Monday night.

Although no loss to life was reported, properties worth over lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.

According to sources, a fire ensued at a house of one Sarat Chandra Swain of the village late last night. Later, the fire engulfed the house within a few minutes. While the family members managed to escape unhurt, four cattle sustained burn injuries.

On being informed, fire department personnel was pressed into service to douse the fire.

However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to b ascertained.

