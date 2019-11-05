Hizbul terrorist held in J&K, Pak-made pistol recovered

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Hizbul terrorist
0

Jammu: Security forces arrested an Overground Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Jammu & Kashmir. A cache of arms including a Pakistan-make 7.63 mm pistol was seized.

Related Posts

Petrol Prices Cut For 5th Consecutive Day

Lawyers-Police row: Cops hold protest demanding action…

Concentrated depression over BoB to turn into cyclone in…

Security forces unearthed the hideout in Kishtwar district. The official said the joint search operation was conducted  by Rashtriya Rifles and police in Sangram Bhatta area of the district.

Police said Asif Mustafa (30), who was working as an OGW for terror group HIzbul Mujahideen, was arrested during the operation and is being questioned.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Petrol Prices Cut For 5th Consecutive Day

Lawyers-Police row: Cops hold protest demanding action…

Concentrated depression over BoB to turn into cyclone in…

1 of 7,074