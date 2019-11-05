Hizbul terrorist held in J&K, Pak-made pistol recovered

Jammu: Security forces arrested an Overground Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Jammu & Kashmir. A cache of arms including a Pakistan-make 7.63 mm pistol was seized.

Security forces unearthed the hideout in Kishtwar district. The official said the joint search operation was conducted by Rashtriya Rifles and police in Sangram Bhatta area of the district.

Police said Asif Mustafa (30), who was working as an OGW for terror group HIzbul Mujahideen, was arrested during the operation and is being questioned.