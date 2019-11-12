Historic Cuttack ‘Bali Yatra’ Kicks Off

By pragativadinewsservice
Cuttack: The historic Bali Yatra was inaugurated by Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro this evening at Gadagadia ghat in Cuttack city. Indonesia’s Ambassador to India, Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The opening ceremony was attended by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Housing And Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panighrahi, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim.

This year four pandals have been set up for cultural programmes at the fair. Colourful inaugural programmes will be held at Baishnab Pani manch.

Sona Mohapatra, Ruturaj Mohanty, Daler Mehndi, KK, Ira Mohanty and other prominent singers will enthral visitors with their colourful performances on different days of the 8-day festival.

Sona Mohapatra has tweeted:
Power-packed performances will be organised each day starting from 12-19th November at Bali Yatra ground in four pandals on the banks of river Mahanadi.

