Higher Education dept asks RD Women’s varsity to submit land-use plan

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education department has asked Rama Devi Women’s University to submit a land-use plan of existing campus on Tuesday here.

Issuing a letter to the Registrar of the varsity, the Higher Education department has directed to intimate to furnish the land use plan of Ramadevi Women’s University.

According to sources, Initially, the varsity was established in the 25-acre land which is including an administrative block, an academic block, a library and a students’ hostel. University was demanding for land for its second campus in the city in accordance with the safety of the students but the Higher Education department were supposed to place the second campus at Gothapatna area.

The land-use plan of the existing campus will further proceed in the matter of identification of land for the second campus of the varsity, the department letter read.

Notably, Rama Devi Women’s University is a state university for women in Bhubaneswar. It was founded as the Rama Devi Women’s College in 1964 in a small building in Bhubaneswar. It is the first Women’s university of Odisha.