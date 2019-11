Jamshedpur: Hero Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC has been moved to Monday, 9th December with a 7.30 pm kick-off time.

The tie was originally scheduled on Friday, 6th December at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

The rescheduling is done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand State Assembly Phase 2 Polling on 7th December.