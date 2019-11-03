Herbalife Nutrition recharges Bhubaneswar with Fit Families Fest

Bhubaneswar: Over two thousand enthusiasts came together to participate in Herbalife Nutrition’s 3rd Edition of FIT FAMILIES FEST 2019 celebrating fitness and togetherness.

The Fit Families Fest by Herbalife Nutrition, the global premier nutrition company, was held today at East Coast Railway Stadium, Mancheswar. Bhubaneswar witnessed enthusiastic individuals and families participating under under various categories of Running and Cycling.

There were various sport and fitness activities, challenges and competitions, fun engagements and

interactions, individuals and families were motivated, energized and inspired to make positive choices that will bring refreshing changes to their mind, body and soul.

Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families Fest was filled with fun, fitness and festivities that aims to prove that

healthier families make happier families. Attending the fest, Shayamal Vallabhjee, Sports Scientist, Motivational Speaker & Performance Coach said, “I am delighted to be a part of the fest and proud to share the platform with Herbalife Nutrition which has a mission to encourage families adapt healthy

and active lifestyle coupled with good nutrition. These kinds of events help in building awareness and interest towards healthy lifestyle among the larger audience and every individual can be the brand ambassadors for others in fitness to encourage each other in developing a well nutrition food habit.”

Speaking about the initiative, Ajay Khanna, Country Head & Vice President, Herbalife Nutrition India, said, “It is unbelievable to witness Fit Families Fest grow in scale in couple of years with the help of government officials, partners and our associates. We are happy to align ourselves with government’s initiative of Fit India Movement. Herbalife Nutrition aims to bring healthy and active lifestyle to every city and state in India in the coming years.

It is first time ever where we have planned Fit Families Fest 2019 across multi-city, starting with

Bhubaneswar and followed by Ludhiana, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.”

Herbalife continues to provide an inclusive platform for everyone to achieve their fitness goal and flourish with mutual support and encouragement.