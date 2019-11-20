Hema Malini under fire for irrational statement on pollution meet

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has drawn flak for her irrational statement on recent parliamentary panel meeting to discuss air pollution in Delhi.

The BJP MP was among 25 parliamentarians who skipped the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development held on November 15 to discuss deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

The BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir was also not present in the meeting.

When Hema Malini was asked about the absence of MPs from the key meet on the pollution crisis, the Mathura MP said that those living in Mumbai and other places where the pollution level is not alarming would not be taking interest in the issue.