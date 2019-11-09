Health Tips: Green Chilli Or Red Chilli?

Bhubaneswar: Chillies are used as a spice in Indian cuisine. In addition to its use in the form of dried chilli powder, it is used in green or raw form also.

As a spice may be healthy for many people, while those who experience digestive distress should avoid them. Green chillies are definitely more suitable than red chilli powder.

Green chillies also have water content and no calories which make them a healthy choice for raw consumption as well as cooking. Green chillies are also richer in beta carotenes, antioxidants and endorphins while red chillies are considered as a cause of peptic ulcers.

The chances of artificial dyes and colours being used in store-bought red chilli powders are also high.

Green chillies contain vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin A, copper, potassium, iron, proteins, and carbohydrates. Their main component is capsaicin, which gives them a sharp taste. Green chillis are also rich in vitamin D which helps to recover cuts or wounds faster.

However, red chillies help in absorbing iron, they burn calories as they produce heat in the body just like the heat generated due to exercise and are used for relieving. They are very powerful antioxidants that clear blockages in the arteries or blood vessels.

Yet green chillies have an edge over red chilli powder–one, almost all red chilli powders available in the market have artificial colour added to them. Second, overuse of red chillies can cause peptic ulcers. Third, green chillies are raw and have more water and fibre content.