Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

1. VP V Naidu Calls For Easing Procedures To Regulate Organ Donation

2.Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns

3. Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict

4. LeT terrorist killed, soldier injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal

5.16 die as passenger vehicle skids off road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

6.Headless body of man recovered from forest in Gajapati

7.One killed in road mishap near Trisulia bridge, locals stage road blockade

8.Winter session of Odisha Assembly to begin today

9.Satwik-Chirag Edge Closer To Top Five In World Rankings

10. New FBI data shows major spike in anti-Sikh hate crimes