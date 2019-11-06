Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

1.Rajnath Singh Urges Russian Defence Industry To Jointly Manufacture In India

2.SC gives CBI four weeks for report on Rajiv Gandhi killing probe

3.Assam to release over 50 foreigners kept in detention

4.SC pulls up Haryana government for inaction over Dalit boycott

5. Four notorious criminals arrested in Jharsuguda

6. Anna Hazare To Visit Bhubaneswar today

7.Two killed in road mishap in Jajpur

8. Over 11,000 scientists around the world declare climate emergency

9.15 Killed In Suspected Rebel Attacks In Thailand’s South

10. Shooter Deepak Kumar Bags Bronze And Manu Bhaker Wins Gold