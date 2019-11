Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

1.Congress Names 8 Candidates For Karnataka Bypolls

2. In Letter To PM, Punjab Minister Slams Separate Kartarpur Inaugural Events

3. Singer Neha Bhasin Alleges “Predatory” Behaviour By Anu Malik, Charges Resurface

4.3 Brothers Convicted For 1996 Murder Of Samajwadi Party MLA

5. National Tribal Festival ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ kicks off at Bhubaneswar today

6.FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Commissionerate Police issues traffic advisory

7. German Chancellor Arrives In Delhi, To Hold Talks With PM Modi Today

8. India loses export incentive case filed by US at WTO

9.ISL: Odisha FC Hammer Mumbai City 4-2

10.Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani Clinch Gold At Olympic Test Event For Boxing