Haryana CM announces cash award for info on stubble burning

Chandigarh: Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced cash award for giving information about stubble burning as Delhi gasps.

Khattar has announced a cash award of Rs 1,000 for giving information about the stubble burning as a thick cover of haze continues to envelope Delhi.

Haryana Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement, said that amount would be given to those who would give information about the burning of crop residue in their area. The identity of the person giving the information would be kept secret, the statement said.

Khattar directed the concerned officers to encourage farmers not to burn crop residue.

 

