Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to release on Feb 28

Mumbai: The Shoojit Sircar-directed film, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April next year, will now release on February 28, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement on his Twitter.

<>

IT’S OFFICIAL… New release date… #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020… Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana… Directed by Shoojit Sircar… Here’s the first look of Ayushmann from the film: pic.twitter.com/wCZMZMXx29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2019

</>

Along with the new release date, the makers have also shared the first look from the film.

Gulabo Sitabo is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. This comedy-drama film is set in Lucknow and the story revolves around two puppeteers.

It has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who has also penned films like Vicky Donor, Piku, and October, among others.