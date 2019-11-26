Gujarat youth duped by ‘fake’ occultist in Koraput

Koraput: With the hope to get more profit from agriculture, a youth from Gujarat was duped of Rs 1.2 lakh after being lured by a man from Jeypore town in Koraput district.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Jitendra Kumar Dheeraj Bhaimali got a friend request from an unknown person on Facebook, identifying himself as an occultist.

Then the accused person chatted with Jitendra on Facebook and won his confidence. When Jitendra Kumar asked the tantric baba to help in getting better agricultural production, the accused demanded Rs 1.2 lakh to resolve the family and agricultural issues of the complainant. The accused even promised Jitendra Kumar to send a ghost to his house to solve his problems.

Later Jitendra transferred Rs 1.2 lakh to a bank account provided by the accused person. After getting money from Jitendra the accused person switched off the phone.

Jitendra came to know that he has been cheated. But, he found that the account number belongs to a person from Jeypore. Later, he approached Jeypore police station and lodged a complaint in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, police investigated the matter and recovered the duped money from one of the relatives of the fake baba.

However, police returned empty-handed as the tantric baba managed to flee after reportedly knowing about the police raids. Cops have launched a man hunt to nab the accused person, sources said.