Governor Invites BJP To Form Govt In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Saturday evening invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to indicate its willingness to form the next government in Maharashtra.

“The Governor today asked Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the elected members of the single-largest party, the BJP, to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra,” an official statement said.

Reacting to the development, State BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said the Governor has initiated the process as per the Constitutional requirements.

“We shall discuss the proposal at the party’s state core committee meeting on Sunday. Thereafter, state President Chandrakant Patil shall take whatever further measures are required in this regard,” Bhandari said.