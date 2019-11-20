Government And Facebook Announce Initiative For Women And Child Safety

New Delhi: With an aim to promote the safety of women and children, The Women and Child Development ministry and Facebook have announced an initiative.

As per reports, to build digital literacy a comic strip and a series of short videos have been made. The announcement was made by WCD minister Smriti Irani at Facebook’s South Asia Safety Summit.

Irani said that there is a need to make familiar spaces safe for women and children as the data for 2017 from National Crime Records Bureau shows that while more than 3 lakh women were assaulted by a man familiar to them, over 42% of men and 62% of women justify domestic violence.