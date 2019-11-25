Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker Launched In India For Rs 4,499

New Delhi: Google have launched the Google Nest Mini smart speaker at Rs 4,499 in India and it will be available on Flipkart in Chalk and Charcoal colour variants starting today.

As a part of the launch offer Federal Bank Debit Card owners will get an instant discount of 10 per cent, while HDFC Bank Debit Card owners will get a cashback of 10 per cent.

Customers who have a Flipkart Axis Bank Debit will get a cashback of five per cent while Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card owners will get five per cent extra off on the purchase of the Nest Mini smart speaker. Besides this, all customers will get an ad-free music streaming service from Gaana March 31, 2021.

The newly launched smart speaker comes with the ability to connect multiple Home Mini speakers to build a sound system for a smarter home.

Users can also transfer music or podcasts from their phones to their Nest Mini smart speaker. For example, if you are hosting a party and you are done cooking you can say, “Hey Google, move the music to the living room speaker,” to play the music that is playing in your kitchen to your living room.

Additionally, users can also make calls to their family members and friends using the new Google Duo functionality. This feature is available on all Google Home and Nest speakers.