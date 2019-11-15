Google Maps Rolls Out New Features For Users

Google Maps
San Fransico: Google Maps is adding a new translation feature that will enable travellers to communicate with their hosts more effectively.

As per reports, the new feature will allow a phone to read out a place name and address in the local language.

“Simply tap the new speaker button next to the place name or address, and Google Maps will say it out loud, making your next trip that much simpler, and when you want to have a deeper conversation, Google Maps will quickly link you to the Google Translate app,” Google said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The new feature will be launched this month on Android and iOS with support for 50 languages. More languages will arrive in the future, Google said.

