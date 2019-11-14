Google dedicates doodle on Children’s Day

New Delhi: Google on Thursday dedicated a doodle to Children’s Day that is being celebrated in India today.

Children’s Day in India is being celebrated with a Google doodle drawn by a student and the winner of the 2019 competition in India is Divyanshi Singhal from Gurgaon. The seven-year-old student’s Google Doodle themed “Walking Trees” in the future, spreads the message on protecting the next generations from Deforestation.

Every year since 2009, Google hosts a competition ‘Doodle 4 Google’ on Children’s Day. This year’s theme for the Google doodle competition is “When I grow up, I hope…”.

Children’s Day or ‘Bal Diwas’ celebrations aim to spread and increase awareness about the rights and education of children among people.