Google dedicates doodle on Children’s Day

TechTech News
By pragativadinewsservice
Children's Day
5

New Delhi: Google on Thursday dedicated a doodle to Children’s Day that is being celebrated in India today.

Children’s Day in India is being celebrated with a Google doodle drawn by a student and the winner of the 2019 competition in India is Divyanshi Singhal from Gurgaon. The seven-year-old student’s Google Doodle themed “Walking Trees” in the future, spreads the message on protecting the next generations from Deforestation.

Related Posts

Instagram Releases Tik Tok Style Features In Stories

Facebook Bug: IPhone Camera Open In Background

JioTV wins IPTV Innovation Award at World Communication…

Every year since 2009, Google hosts a competition ‘Doodle 4 Google’ on Children’s Day. This year’s theme for the Google doodle competition is “When I grow up, I hope…”.

Children’s Day or ‘Bal Diwas’ celebrations aim to spread and increase awareness about the rights and education of children among people.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Instagram Releases Tik Tok Style Features In Stories

Facebook Bug: IPhone Camera Open In Background

JioTV wins IPTV Innovation Award at World Communication…

1 of 101