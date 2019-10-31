Glenn Maxwell takes indefinite break from cricket with mental health struggles

New Delhi: Glenn Maxwell, the Australia all-rounder, has taken a break from cricket due to struggles with mental health, Cricket Australia stated on Thursday.

D’Arcy Short will replace him in the squad for the final T20I against Sri Lanka. Short will link up with the squad on Friday, ahead of the final T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Michael Lloyd, the Australia team psychologist, said Maxwell will “spend a short time away from the game” and pointed out that the 31-year-old was “proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with the support staff.”

The struggles didn’t seem to outwardly affect Maxwell’s performances. In the first two T20Is against Sri Lanka, he was excellent on the field, and scored a 28-ball 62 in his only outing with the bat.

Maxwell takes a break with “the full support” of Cricket Australia. “The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support,” said Ben Oliver, CA’s general manager of national teams.