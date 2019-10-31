Glenn Maxwell takes indefinite break from cricket with mental health struggles

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Glenn Maxwell takes indefinite break
5

New Delhi: Glenn Maxwell, the Australia all-rounder, has taken a break from cricket due to struggles with mental health, Cricket Australia stated on Thursday.

D’Arcy Short will replace him in the squad for the final T20I against Sri Lanka. Short will link up with the squad on Friday, ahead of the final T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Related Posts

NBA: Warriors star Stephen Curry suffers broken left hand in…

Fast&Up Collaborates with FitBharat’s Major Surendra…

Six-time World champion Mary Kom In 10-Athlete Ambassadors…

Michael Lloyd, the Australia team psychologist, said Maxwell will “spend a short time away from the game” and pointed out that the 31-year-old was “proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with the support staff.”

The struggles didn’t seem to outwardly affect Maxwell’s performances. In the first two T20Is against Sri Lanka, he was excellent on the field, and scored a 28-ball 62 in his only outing with the bat.

Maxwell takes a break with “the full support” of Cricket Australia. “The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support,” said Ben Oliver, CA’s general manager of national teams.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

NBA: Warriors star Stephen Curry suffers broken left hand in…

Fast&Up Collaborates with FitBharat’s Major Surendra…

Six-time World champion Mary Kom In 10-Athlete Ambassadors…

1 of 530