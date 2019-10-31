Girish Chandra Murmu sworn in as first Lt. Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Odia IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as the first Lt. Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The oath was administered by chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir high court Gita Mittal in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

The warrant of Murmu’s appointment was read out by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.

A 1985 batch IAS officer from Gujarat, Murmu served as expenditure secretary at the Centre before being appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn-in as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh. Mathur was administered oath by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal at a simple function held at Leh.

Following the birth of two union territories nearly three months after the central government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s decades-old special status under Article 370, President’s rule imposed in undivided Jammu and Kashmir in June 2018 has been revoked.