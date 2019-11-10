Ganjam Collector to impose ban on tobacco use in MKCG hospital premises

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Ganjam Collector
46

Ganjam: In a bid to make hospital environment tobacco-free, Ganjam Collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange is planning to impose a ban on gutka in the premises of MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

In a surprise visit to MKCG today, the district Collector advised hospital authorities to render service to maximum patients in the hospital.

Related Posts

Situation Report On Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ Impact In Odisha

Odia Doctor Anshuman Naik youngest to get Ero-Asian Academy…

5-Yr-Old Kid Drowns In Septic Tank In Rourkela

While interacting with the patients and attendants, he said that the hospital premises should be cleaned and the use of tobacco inside the hospital should be banned.

A mass cleaning exercise will be launched soon in the hospital, it was learned.

Kulange also advised the doctors to prescribe medicines available in the Niramaya store.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Situation Report On Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ Impact In Odisha

Odia Doctor Anshuman Naik youngest to get Ero-Asian Academy…

5-Yr-Old Kid Drowns In Septic Tank In Rourkela

1 of 2,949