Ganja seized from truck in Malkangiri, one held

Malkangiri: Police have seized around 600 kgs of ganja from a truck and arrested one person on charges of smuggling the contraband from Malkangiri to Rajasthan.

The arrested has been identified as Prabhulal Suryabanshi. He hails from Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on the directives of SP Rishikesh Khilari, a police team led by Malkangiri police in-charge Ramprasad Nag conducted a motor vehicle inspection when they spotted a speeding truck. As the cops tried to intercept it , the driver of the vehicle sped away. Subsequently, the cops chased the vehicle and caught it.

Later, on search, 24 bags stashed with ganja were found inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested under relevant Sections of IPC while the contraband was seized, police said.