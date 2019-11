Gajapati: A joint squad of Adaba Police, Excise and Forest officials on Wednesday destroyed ganja plantations on 62 acres of land near Antaraba panchayat in the district.

As per reports, the price of the ganja saplings destroyed was estimated to be Rs 12 crore. Acting as per the orders of the district administration, several illegal ganja cultivations in other areas of the district will also be destroyed.

Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe to identify the cultivators of the ganja plants.